Jitasa.Care aids Hat Yai flood victims with real-time location-based assistance

The flood situation in Hat Yai remains severe, with many citizens urgently needing assistance. Recently, the Fourth Army Area and rescue teams have deployed Jitasa.Care, an online platform for reporting coordinates and requesting aid, to enhance the speed and accuracy of their operations.
Victims can enter their information at https://jitasa.care/ to pinpoint their exact location, specify the number of people affected, and outline urgent needs. This system ensures that rescue teams can reach the affected areas directly and promptly.
Wasanchai Vongsantivanich, head of the development team, explained that the platform has previously supported flood relief efforts in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, and Nan provinces, working alongside rescue teams for effective assistance.
Chukiat Chantaboon of the Sirikorn Chiang Rai Disaster Relief Association added that Jitasa.Care addresses the issue of overlapping rescue teams in the same area, enabling more efficient distribution of resources. The platform is an essential tool for organizing and accelerating flood relief efforts.