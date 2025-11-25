Songkhla resident criticises Anutin for slow response to flood crisis

"Although Thailand has a local disaster management structure, the reality is that many areas are facing situations far beyond the capability of local leaders. Allowing local authorities to handle everything on their own, especially when the power is out, floodwaters are high, all roads are cut off, and communication is down, is unfairly forcing the public to face their fate alone. It is an inevitable failure of the state.

"As Prime Minister, you have the direct responsibility and authority to order systematic, rapid, and effective emergency measures. However, what the public is seeing now is only photo-ops, photo shoots, and flood inspections that do nothing to save the lives of people waiting for help on rooftops, in schools, and in countless other isolated areas. At this moment, no one wants a publicity campaign; they want action. They need real emergency evacuation measures, and they need them now—not after a press conference or endless meetings.

"The government urgently needs to announce a clear evacuation plan. Routes, assembly points, and accessible safe areas must be defined immediately, with boats, rescue vehicles, helicopters, and medical teams deployed to every cut-off area without waiting for requests. The sick, elderly, children, and disabled must be evacuated systematically, not left waiting as floodwaters rise to their rooftops, as is happening in many areas right now.

"Most importantly, the government must stop leaving citizens to "guess" which areas are safe. A centralized real-time information system must be created, providing updates on rising water levels, flooded roads, power and water status, accessible evacuation routes, and disaster relief points. This information must be continuously updated and broadcast through all channels, including online media and local radio, so that everyone can make timely decisions and avoid costly mistakes that could cost lives.

"Thailand must have an operational disaster management center. Centralized command from the government is needed to ensure all agencies work as one. We cannot afford separate efforts and delays that will lead to the tragic events unfolding before us now.

"The public is caught between life and death, and what they are receiving in return is silence, delay, and being left to handle it all alone by local authorities—while this crisis is one no one should have to face alone anymore.



"In the end, we have a government to manage the country, including disasters. It is not meant to offload the responsibility to volunteers."