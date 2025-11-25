Nakhon Si Thammarat warned of heavy rain, flooding, and landslides in 20 districts

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) has issued a warning for 20 districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province due to heavy rainfall, which poses risks of flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and foothills.

In collaboration with mobile service providers AIS, True, and NT, the department has sent out an alert via Cell Broadcast to inform residents of the weather risks in the following districts: Muang, Thasala, Pipoon, Phromkhiri, Lansaka, Praprom, Tham Phannara, Nabon, Thung Yai, Chawang, Chang Klang, Pak Phanang, Hua Sai, Thung Song, Ron Phibun, Chulabhorn, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Chalerm Phra Kiat, and Nopphitam.

Residents in these areas are urged to be vigilant for flooding and landslides, especially in areas near streams, canals, and rivers, as well as low-lying regions and foothills. They are advised to move valuables to higher ground, safeguard important documents, and be cautious of electrical hazards. Vulnerable groups should receive special attention.

For emergency assistance, residents can contact the DDPM via Line ID: @1784DDPM or call the 1784 Emergency Hotline (available 24/7).