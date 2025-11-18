DDPM issues alert for heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Phrom Khiri district

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a cell broadcast alert on Tuesday (November 18) warning of heavy rainfall in Phrom Khiri district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Residents living along streams, canals and rivers, in low-lying areas and on mountain slopes in Phrom Lok subdistrict and nearby communities were advised to move belongings to higher ground, secure valuables and important documents, beware of electric shock risks and take extra care of vulnerable groups.
The alert followed the 24-hour rainfall of 201.0 millimetres recorded in Phrom Lok, with further rain clouds still detected over the area. Authorities warned of possible flash floods, forest run-off, river overflows and landslides in waterside, lowland and hillside locations, particularly around Phrom Lok.
The DDPM coordinated with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT to send the warning via cell broadcast to people in Phrom Khiri district.
Residents can report incidents or request assistance via the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” (Line ID: @1784DDPM) or by calling the DDPM safety hotline on 1784, available 24 hours a day.