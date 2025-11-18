DDPM issues alert for heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Phrom Khiri district

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a cell broadcast alert on Tuesday (November 18) warning of heavy rainfall in Phrom Khiri district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Residents living along streams, canals and rivers, in low-lying areas and on mountain slopes in Phrom Lok subdistrict and nearby communities were advised to move belongings to higher ground, secure valuables and important documents, beware of electric shock risks and take extra care of vulnerable groups.