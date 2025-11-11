Urgent flood alert for Prasuk subdistrict, In Buri district, Sing Buri

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned of imminent flooding in Prasuk subdistrict, In Buri district, Sing Buri, after a Chao Phraya River earthen embankment failed near the Ban Ton Wa Community Hall (Moo 6). Water is now inundating Moo 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Prasuk and levels are rising.

Residents in the affected and nearby areas are urged to move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, evacuate vulnerable people to safe locations, monitor official updates closely, and follow authorities’ instructions strictly.

DDPM, together with mobile operators AIS, True and NT, has sent a Cell Broadcast emergency message to users in Prasuk, In Buri, Sing Buri.

For assistance: