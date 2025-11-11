Chao Phraya River still critical — Bangkok on 48-hour flood watch

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) remains on high alert as water levels in the Chao Phraya River continue to run high following sustained discharges from upstream dams.
Ekkawaran Amrapal, BMA spokesman, said river levels are expected to remain elevated through November 11–12 before beginning to subside.
On Monday, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected flood barriers near Memorial Bridge and Tha Tien, reaffirming that the situation is under control, while instructing all districts along the Chao Phraya to maintain 24-hour surveillance of the three key water sources:
Chadchart said water levels peaked at around 2.1 metres, still 70 centimetres below the 2.8-metre floodwall. The city’s “pump-and-fight” system is operating continuously to redirect seepage water back into the river and prevent flooding in low-lying communities.
Bangkok’s 88-kilometre flood barrier has been inspected for strength, with all 4.35 km of weak spots and construction zones now reinforced with sandbags up to +2.40–+2.70 m MSL.
The Drainage and Sewerage Department identified 11 riverside communities outside the flood barriers in six districts — Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi, and Khlong San — comprising 320 households (about 1,070 residents) as high-risk zones.
District offices have been ordered to strengthen sandbag walls, inspect vulnerable areas, build temporary wooden walkways, deploy backup pumps, and station response teams along critical stretches.
While upstream dischargRain risk easinges remain high, the Meteorological Department reported that rainfall is likely to ease over Bangkok and its vicinity as Typhoon Fung-wong shifts direction. From November 13 onward, cooler and drier conditions are expected, reducing concern over additional rainfall.
However, low-lying areas in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and some outer Bangkok districts may still face minor flooding due to elevated river discharge.
Residents can monitor water levels and request assistance in real time through: