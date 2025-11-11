Chao Phraya River still critical — Bangkok on 48-hour flood watch

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) remains on high alert as water levels in the Chao Phraya River continue to run high following sustained discharges from upstream dams.

Ekkawaran Amrapal, BMA spokesman, said river levels are expected to remain elevated through November 11–12 before beginning to subside.

On Monday, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected flood barriers near Memorial Bridge and Tha Tien, reaffirming that the situation is under control, while instructing all districts along the Chao Phraya to maintain 24-hour surveillance of the three key water sources:

Northern runoff: increased discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam (currently around 2,800–2,900 m³/s)

Tidal surge: seasonal high tides from the sea

Rainfall: potential local precipitation

Flood defences hold — water 70 cm below barrier

Chadchart said water levels peaked at around 2.1 metres, still 70 centimetres below the 2.8-metre floodwall. The city’s “pump-and-fight” system is operating continuously to redirect seepage water back into the river and prevent flooding in low-lying communities.

Bangkok’s 88-kilometre flood barrier has been inspected for strength, with all 4.35 km of weak spots and construction zones now reinforced with sandbags up to +2.40–+2.70 m MSL.