Bangkok governor says Chao Phraya River under control

On November 10, 2025, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected flood prevention measures along the Chao Phraya River, focusing on the Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge) and the Tha Tien area — both identified as “weak spots” in the city’s flood defences.

Chadchart said the overall situation along the Chao Phraya had improved compared to the previous day. Although upstream discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam has increased to about 2,800 cubic metres per second, tidal levels from the sea have decreased, easing pressure on the city’s riverbanks.

“At noon today, the water peaked at around 2.1 metres, while our flood barriers are 2.8 metres high — leaving a 70-centimetre safety margin,” he said, affirming that Bangkok’s flood defences remain secure.

“Pump and fight” strategy keeps seepage under control

The governor explained that the city is using a “pump-and-fight” method in areas where water seeps through or rises along the embankments — immediately pumping the water back into the river to prevent street or community flooding.

“The situation in Bangkok is not worrisome. There are minor leaks in some sections, but overall the city remains in control, with teams working on-site around the clock,” Chadchart said, urging residents to report any areas of concern.