Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department and UNDP strengthen climate resilience in Yom-Nan River basin through data, technology and participatory infrastructure development

The initiative integrates Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) strategies and emphasizes community participation to enhance long-term water management and agricultural resilience through data, technology and participatory infrastructure development.



Reliable Weather and Water Data for Climate-Smart Agriculture

To support better agricultural planning, the project will provide reliable weather and water data. This will help farmers adjust their planting cycles and reduce risks from extreme weather events. Training sessions will be also held to ensure effective use of this information for improved productivity and sustainability.



Strengthening Water Infrastructure with Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) and Community Engagement

The project will construct new floodgates and upgrade existing infrastructure to improve water management and reduce flood and drought risks. Additionally, EbA approaches, such as wetland restoration and natural water retention systems, will be integrated to enhance resilience and sustainability.

Local communities will play an active role in planning and decision-making, ensuring that infrastructure improvements align with their needs. By combining engineering solutions with nature-based approaches, the project aims to create more effective and sustainable water management systems.