Sunken WWII fighter lifted from seabed off southwestern Japan

A Shiden Kai fighter once operated by the former Imperial Japanese Navy has been brought up from the sea off Akune, Kagoshima Prefecture, 81 years after it sank during World War II.

The Kagoshima non-profit organisation leading the recovery is now preparing a site where the aircraft, shot down in the final stages of the war, can be kept on permanent display.

An official from the organisation said the group wants the aircraft to help both wartime generations and those born later reflect on peace through their own values.

The Shiden Kai was developed late in the war as an advanced successor to the A6M Zero. Armed with four 20mm machine guns, it was known for strong combat capability and manoeuvrability.

The National Museum of the US Air Force describes the model as Japan’s strongest fighter deployed in significant numbers during the war and says it became a serious opponent in the conflict’s closing months.