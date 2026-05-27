AWS ThaksaAI Expands AI and Cloud Skills Development to Learners Across Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand — 26 May 2026 — The AWS ThaksaAI Project, a collaboration between the Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute (TURAC) and Amazon Web Services today announced its next phase of nationwide expansion and signed a memorandum of understanding with partner institutes to bring AI, Generative AI, and cloud computing skills to students, teachers, and educational institutes across Thailand. Launched in 2024, the project was created to support Thai educational institutions in accessing modern digital knowledge and practical technology skills. By equipping the next generation of Thailand’s workforce with emerging tools and capabilities, AWS ThaksaAI aims to empower learners and educators to develop innovative solutions for the future.



The signing ceremony took place at the Amazon Web Services office in Bangkok. The event also presented awards to student teams who applied Generative AI to create innovative solutions.





The event was presided over by Ms. Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), joined by Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, Thailand, Amazon Web Services, and Assistant Professor Dr. Suthikorn Kingkaew, Director of the project.



Since 2024, the project has trained more than 23,000 students and 1,000 teacher trainers across 400 schools across the country. Through tools such as AWS Skill Builder and AWS PartyRock, participants gain hands-on experience in cloud computing and Generative AI, including creating AI-powered applications without advanced coding backgrounds.