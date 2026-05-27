AWS ThaksaAI Expands AI and Cloud Skills Development to Learners Across Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand — 26 May 2026 — The AWS ThaksaAI Project, a collaboration between the Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute (TURAC) and Amazon Web Services today announced its next phase of nationwide expansion and signed a memorandum of understanding with partner institutes to bring AI, Generative AI, and cloud computing skills to students, teachers, and educational institutes across Thailand. Launched in 2024, the project was created to support Thai educational institutions in accessing modern digital knowledge and practical technology skills. By equipping the next generation of Thailand’s workforce with emerging tools and capabilities, AWS ThaksaAI aims to empower learners and educators to develop innovative solutions for the future.
The signing ceremony took place at the Amazon Web Services office in Bangkok. The event also presented awards to student teams who applied Generative AI to create innovative solutions.
The event was presided over by Ms. Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), joined by Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, Thailand, Amazon Web Services, and Assistant Professor Dr. Suthikorn Kingkaew, Director of the project.
Since 2024, the project has trained more than 23,000 students and 1,000 teacher trainers across 400 schools across the country. Through tools such as AWS Skill Builder and AWS PartyRock, participants gain hands-on experience in cloud computing and Generative AI, including creating AI-powered applications without advanced coding backgrounds.
Among the winning student innovations was EduProblem Generator, an AI-powered web application created on the AWS PartyRock platform by students from Khlung Ratchadaphisek School, Chanthaburi Province. Developed by Piriya Sukmongcolrat and Pittayarat Raksanit, with guidance from teacher advisor Natdanai Sawangsuk, the platform helps high school students prepare for TCAS university admissions by generating personalized practice questions based on subject, topic, and difficulty level, along with clear explanations that strengthen conceptual understanding. Created to support classmates and fellow students, it shows how Generative AI can help reduce gaps in access to educational support and enable Thai students to learn, practice, and plan their futures with greater confidence.
Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, Thailand, Amazon Web Services, said: "We believe every learner deserves access to the skills that will define their future. In just two years, this initiative has reached more than 23,000 students and close to 1,000 teachers across 76 provinces in Thailand — many in communities that previously had limited exposure to cloud or AI training. That momentum tells us something important: when you remove barriers and put practical tools in people's hands, they build things that matter. We're committed to continuing this work alongside Thammasat University and Thailand's education community."
Assistant Professor Dr. Suthikorn Kingkaew, Director of the project, said: "Over the past three phases, this initiative has shown that AI and cloud computing are not distant or inaccessible technologies for Thai learners. With the right tools, teachers and students can learn, experiment, and create meaningful innovations. The 2026 expansion is an important step in bringing these opportunities to a much wider group of learners across the country."
Ms. Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, MDES, said: "The AWS ThaksaAI project, led by Amazon Web Services in collaboration with Thammasat University, helps prepare Thailand’s workforce in the fields of AI and Cloud Computing. As all sectors in Thailand continue to adapt to the increasing use of AI, developing a new generation of AI-ready talent through this project will be an important force in driving Thailand’s economy and society forward in the digital era."