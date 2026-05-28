Thailand Immigration Bureau Goes Digital to Cut Border Queues

Thailand's Immigration Bureau is deploying a cloud-native mobile app to slash border wait times for 30 million annual visitors while tightening security.

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has launched a digital overhaul of its border entry process, unveiling a cloud-based mobile application designed to reduce arrival registration to under three minutes — without sacrificing the security screening that the bureau considers non-negotiable.

The Thailand Immigration Management System, known as THIM, was developed by Digital Identity Co., Ltd in partnership with the Immigration Bureau and is built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure hosted within the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region.

The application, now available for download on both Apple and Android platforms, allows international visitors to complete their arrival card digitally before they land — a first for Thailand's immigration system.

Security and convenience, by design

The announcement was made at AWS Summit 2026 in Bangkok on Thursday and came with an explicit assurance from senior officials that faster processing would not come at the expense of border security.

Pol Maj Gen Pratya Prasarnsuk, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, framed the initiative in terms of a balance the bureau is obligated to strike.