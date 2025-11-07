Why Most Thai Companies Are Failing at AI: And How to Fix It

Roughly two-thirds of corporate AI initiatives never make it beyond pilot projects, trapped in what industry insiders call "pilot hell".

For Thai businesses pouring resources into generative AI, this failure rate should be alarming. The problem, according to executives who work with thousands of companies globally, isn't the technology—it's how organisations approach deployment.

"If you don't put the right focus early on and you pick a use case but you don't have a plan to scale into production, you may be wasting a lot of time," said Sri Elaprolu, director of AWS's Generative AI Innovation Centre, in an exclusive interview with The Nation on November 4–5 during a visit to the Seattle headquarters.

His team claims a 65% production deployment rate—nearly double the industry norm—by requiring companies to follow a disciplined methodology before writing code. Whether this approach transfers to resource-constrained Thai SMEs remains to be seen.

Three Critical Errors

Through work with over a thousand customers, AWS has identified three mistakes that doom AI projects:

Data Silos

"The number one mistake is that they only put some of their data into their data lake and leave other data in silos—data islands that sit outside," said Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, AWS's Vice President of Technology for Storage, in a separate interview.

The consequence is that AI models trained on incomplete data deliver unreliable results, undermining confidence. For Thai companies, this often means critical business data remains locked in legacy systems whilst new AI initiatives operate in isolation.

