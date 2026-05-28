Durian prices fall as imports and summer fruit supply surge in China

Durian is becoming easier on the wallet for Chinese consumers, as larger import volumes, quicker transport links and a seasonal influx of fruit push prices lower across the market.

Wholesale market figures and retailers show that some durian varieties are now 10 per cent to 20 per cent cheaper than they were a year ago. In certain markets, fruit that previously cost 300 yuan ($44) to 400 yuan each is being sold for under 100 yuan, sparking online talk of “durian freedom”, a term Chinese consumers use to describe “unlimited” access to foods that were once considered expensive.

At Beijing Xinfadi wholesale market on Tuesday, Thailand’s Monthong durian, the leading variety in China, was priced at an average of 24.15 yuan per 500 grams. That level was broadly unchanged from a year earlier, but 14 per cent lower than in early April.

Vietnamese Monthong durians have fallen more sharply. Wholesale prices have dropped to about 18 yuan per 500 grams, down by more than 40 per cent from the previous month and more than 30 per cent year on year, according to market data.

Retailers have begun reflecting the lower wholesale prices on store shelves. Membership chains, including Sam’s Club, are offering Thai Monthong durians at around 199 yuan for 3 to 3.75 kilograms.