Volunteer taxi driver shot dead in front of tourists on Koh Samui

Police are preparing to seek five additional arrest warrants in the case involving the fatal attack on a taxi driver in Koh Samui, as the victim’s family has asked the Justice Ministry for protection over fears for their safety.

The case concerns the death of 31-year-old taxi driver Sikharin, who was attacked by a group of men in Bo Phut subdistrict, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, on May 24.

His family has described him as a public-minded taxi driver who had helped transport pregnant women, elderly people, people with disabilities and low-income residents without charge.







Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan, Deputy Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police and police spokesman, said after a case review meeting that investigators had made significant progress.

Police believe eight people were involved in the incident, with arrest warrants already issued for three suspects and one suspect taken into custody.

He said investigators were gathering evidence to seek warrants for five more people so that all those allegedly involved could be brought into the legal process.