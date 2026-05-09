Proxy war – Samui and Phangan see over 11,000 foreign-controlled companies

Foreign investment on Thailand’s renowned islands of Samui and Phangan has surged, with 11,426 foreign-owned companies now registered on the two islands.

This represents 67.97% of the total businesses in the area, which amounts to 16,811 companies in total. Despite these companies operating both legally and with potential nominee structures, concerns have arisen regarding the use of Thai nationals as nominees to allow foreign investors to bypass the Foreign Business Act.

According to Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, the government has launched a comprehensive operation to scan and investigate foreign investment in the area. This comes in response to growing concerns that foreigners have effectively taken control of the islands through nominee arrangements.

Preliminary findings show that foreign investments are concentrated in Phangan and Samui, where investors from France, Israel, Russia, Germany, and others have expanded their businesses in key sectors. A particular concern lies in the real estate and accounting sectors, where nominee practices are believed to be most prevalent.