Trump releases government UFO files, with more to come

Ronald Evans, the pilot of the Apollo 17 mission, reported seeing "a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver," according to the transcript. “Roger. Understand,” mission control responded.

These files, previously hidden behind classifications, have long been a source of speculation and now, according to Trump, it is time for the American people to view them for themselves. “Whereas previous administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new documents and videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’” Trump stated. “Have fun and enjoy!”

This release was welcomed by U.S. Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, both vocal proponents of declassifying UFO files. Luna mentioned that an additional tranche of material would be released within the next 30 days.

Harvard University astrophysicist, Avi Loeb, weighed in on the files, stating in an email to Reuters, "The government has collected records that show UAP are not simply a matter of public curiosity." He added, “The images from Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 are fascinating, but they could be the result of asteroid impacts on the lunar surface.”

Some critics, however, have questioned the timing of the release, suggesting that it may be a distraction from more pressing issues facing the Trump administration, including the military campaign against Iran and the ongoing public pressure for more files related to Jeffrey Epstein.