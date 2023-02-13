US shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

VanHerck's comments came during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday after a US F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, acting on orders from US President Joe Biden.

It was the third unidentified flying object to be knocked out of the sky by US warplanes since Friday, following the Feb. 4 downing of a suspected Chinese weather balloon that put North American air defences on high alert.

Another US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said separately after the news briefing that the military had seen no evidence suggesting that any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

VanHerck told reporters that the military was unable to immediately determine the means by which any of the three latest objects were kept aloft, the means of their propulsion, or where they were coming from.