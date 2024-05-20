Phyathai Hospital Group rebrands into premium segment

The move came as competition in the health-care industry heats up, with hospitals and health-care providers rushing to transform their operations in response to the government's ambitious goal of Thailand becoming a global medical and wellness hub.

Att Thongtang, chief executive of Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, said the rebranding will be in line with consumers' shifting demands for more convenience in terms of time and cost while still receiving excellence in medical services from expert teams.

He said the rebranding of Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital would provide cutting-edge amenities.

"Phyathai 1, Phyathai 2, and Phyathai Phaholyothin [formerly Paolo Phaholyothin] Hospitals are working together to create joint medical programmes and resource management standards. Adapting to changing social dynamics and the needs of the health-conscious New Age demographic," he said.

He explained that people of all ages are actively concerned about their physical and mental health and prioritise self-care, with cost being a secondary consideration.

However, the hospital continues to be a medical excellence centre for all types of patients, including those on social security, seeking to recover from their illnesses, he said.

Claiming that Phaholyothin Road in Ari district would become Bangkok's new Sukhumvit, he noted that the rebranding would enable the hospital to meet more expats' and foreigners' requirements.

Sukhumvit is a well-known area in Bangkok for its luxurious shopping malls, which cater to high-end fashion enthusiasts as well as dynamic international offices.