Pichit rejects rumours of resigning to avoid charter court trial

PM’s Office Minister Pichit Chuenban dismissed speculation that he was planning to resign before the Constitutional Court gets around to deliberating a petition filed against him and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

“I’ll focus on work and have it lead my way,” Pichit said on Monday. He was responding to reporters’ questions about whether he would resign before Thursday to protect the premier from being suspended.

A group of 40 senators last week filed a petition with the Constitutional Court asking for both Pichit and Srettha to be removed from office on allegations that the premier had violated two articles in the charter by appointing Pichit. The petition said Pichit was not qualified and had once been imprisoned.