Srettha unperturbed by pending charter court deliberation

Meanwhile, a Government House source said Pichit should consider stepping down before Thursday to stop the court from taking up the petition. The source said that by quitting, Pichit could save Srettha from being suspended.

The source added that Pichit was considering the idea, based on several previous cases in which the court dismissed petitions calling for the disqualification of Cabinet members or MPs when they resigned before the court began looking into the petition.

Last week, a group of 40 outgoing senators filed a complaint via Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, seeking a court verdict on whether Srettha and Pichit are still qualified to remain in office as per the Constitution’s Articles 170 (4) and (5).

The court is scheduled to deliberate on Thursday whether to go ahead with the case.

According to the source, there have been at least three cases in recent history where the Constitution Court dismissed qualification cases after the accused quit first.

On May 15, the court dismissed a petition against former Move Forward Party MP Nakhonchai Khunnarong after he resigned in July last year as Rayong MP. The Election Commission (EC) had sought to annul Nakhonchai’s election victory on the grounds that he had been jailed once and thus was not qualified to contest the May 14 election last year.

In 2022, Nipon Boonyamanee quit as deputy interior minister, prompting the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition against him about his qualifications.

In another case, three former Democrat Party ministers – Puttipong Punnakanta, Thavorn Senneam and Natapol Teepsuwan – resigned from the Cabinet after a petition was sent to the court on their qualifications. The three had been given jail terms in February 2021 over their part in the Shutdown Bangkok protests.

Separately, Pichit was jailed in 2008 for contempt of court after he tried to bribe officials of the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions. At that time, he was representing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, in the Ratchadapisek land purchase scandal.

Thaksin was given a two-year jail sentence that year.

