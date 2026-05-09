Road collapses on Charan Sanit Wong near Vichaivej Hospital, causing traffic delays

A road collapse occurred on Charan Sanit Wong Road in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district, in front of Vichaivej Hospital near Fai Chai Intersection, causing a motorcycle to overturn and triggering traffic congestion.

At 2.42pm on May 9, 2026, JS100 Radio reported an emergency on Charan Sanit Wong Road after part of the road surface subsided, alarming motorists and road users in the area.

Initial reports said a motorcycle lost control and fell at the collapsed section of the road. Rescue workers and relevant agencies were rushing to inspect the scene and assist anyone injured.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution and avoid the route around Fai Chai Intersection heading towards Charan Sanit Wong Road, as officials are working at the scene and traffic lanes have been closed, causing vehicles to move slowly.