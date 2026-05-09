Anutin leads ASEAN efforts to tackle regional crises, push for clean energy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Thailand’s delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines, where he presented Thailand’s strategic approach to addressing regional issues. The focus was on the 3R strategy: Regionalism, Resilience, and Relevance, as a way to tackle the global volatility caused by ongoing crises, including online scams and energy security concerns.
Maratee Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summarised the outcomes of the ASEAN Ministerial meeting. The meeting emphasized three key points:
The need for ASEAN to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape and to play a proactive role in preserving international norms.
The centrality of ASEAN, ensuring the region speaks with one voice on issues that impact the whole of ASEAN.
The importance of enhancing regional stability and security, with a focus on new challenges such as online scams, food security, and energy security, as well as ongoing issues in Myanmar post‑elections.
During the 48th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Anutin addressed the leaders on the importance of ASEAN’s role in the face of global volatility, particularly stemming from the situation in the Middle East. He emphasized that the crisis in the Middle East is not an isolated issue but rather part of a larger global trend of unpredictable challenges. As a response, he proposed the 3R strategy:
Regionalism — ASEAN should focus on the common interests of the region and emphasize cooperation to address shared challenges.
Resilience — Member states must prioritize ASEAN centrality in their foreign policies, while also focusing on the ability to manage tensions.
Relevance — ASEAN must maintain its position as a trusted and reliable partner globally, strengthening its influence both within and outside the region.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the urgent need for energy cooperation within the region, particularly through the promotion of clean energy and the development of the ASEAN power grid. He underlined the importance of these initiatives to ensure a sustainable energy future for the region.
Furthermore, food security was a topic of concern, and the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ASEAN working together to secure food supplies for its people, especially as global circumstances remain unpredictable. The protection of maritime freedom was also highlighted as a key concern, with ASEAN needing to continue to safeguard international shipping routes.
Regarding his agenda today (May 9), Prime Minister Anutin is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The discussions will focus on food and energy security, as well as expanding cooperation in clean energy between the two nations.