Anutin leads ASEAN efforts to tackle regional crises, push for clean energy

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Thailand’s delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines, where he presented Thailand’s strategic approach to addressing regional issues. The focus was on the 3R strategy: Regionalism, Resilience, and Relevance, as a way to tackle the global volatility caused by ongoing crises, including online scams and energy security concerns.





Maratee Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summarised the outcomes of the ASEAN Ministerial meeting. The meeting emphasized three key points:

The need for ASEAN to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape and to play a proactive role in preserving international norms.

The centrality of ASEAN, ensuring the region speaks with one voice on issues that impact the whole of ASEAN.

The importance of enhancing regional stability and security, with a focus on new challenges such as online scams, food security, and energy security, as well as ongoing issues in Myanmar post‑elections.