TAT banks on UFO believers, night economy to lift tourism revenue to 3tn baht in 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says it will push the night economy and target “sub-culture” travellers — including tourists interested in UFO sightings — as it seeks to lift tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht in 2026.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency projects revenue from foreign tourists in 2026 at about 2 trillion baht, up 7% from 2025.
TAT also forecasts 36.7 million foreign arrivals this year under its baseline scenario. While arrivals may remain below pre-Covid levels, Thapanee said revenue is expected to return to around the pre-pandemic level. TAT estimates foreign-tourism revenue in 2025 at 2.68 trillion baht.
For domestic tourism in 2026, TAT expects 208 million trips, generating about 1 trillion baht, compared with 202 million trips last year.
Thapanee said TAT’s 2026 strategy focuses on raising earnings rather than chasing record arrival numbers, with the agency aiming to match pre-Covid revenue levels despite fewer visitors.
For 2026, TAT will roll out a new international marketing theme, “Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury.” The campaign positions Thailand as a destination for healing and mental relaxation, offering activities and experiences for all traveller segments — from solo visitors to families and groups of friends.
TAT will also promote wellness travel packages, an area in which Thailand ranks among the world’s leading destinations.
Key initiatives will begin in the first quarter of 2026, focusing on four areas: restoring confidence, public relations, marketing, and events to strengthen Thailand’s image. Thapanee said the goal is to deliver “genuine happiness” from travel — beyond sightseeing — by creating trips that offer value and help visitors unwind.
TAT plans to launch Lisa Lalisa Manobal as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador on January 28, 2025, with nearly 100 international media representatives, influencers and opinion leaders invited, alongside the debut of a new tourism promotional film.
The agency also plans major Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok and Hat Yai to build global visibility for the Amazing Thailand brand and generate organic engagement through fan communities worldwide.
TAT says it will stimulate the night economy by creating new activities aimed at niche-interest travellers and belief-based tourism trends gaining global attention.
Planned activities include a “UFO Festival” at Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok in February, and the revival of night walking streets in local communities — including a Muslim walking street in areas such as Khlong Sam Wa or Bueng Kum — to target the halal market.
Thapanee said supportive factors for Thai tourism in 2026 include: a clear post-election government that could strengthen confidence in political stability; a serious crackdown on scammers and crime to reassure tourists, particularly Koreans and Chinese; improving Thailand–China relations following the visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen; and more tangible progress in aviation development.
Challenges remain, led by the risk of natural disasters, which can strike suddenly and are difficult to control. Geopolitical tensions could also affect safety perceptions and travel decisions, while a stronger baht may weaken Thailand’s price competitiveness against regional rivals.
Thapanee said lessons from 2025 show Thai tourism is undergoing a structural transition — not just recovering, but adapting to more complex traveller behaviour, rising expectations, and spending habits that prioritise value over quantity.
This approach underpins The New Concept for Thailand Tourism 2026, shifting the focus from growth measured by arrivals to growth measured by meaning: distinctive experiences, mental as well as physical restoration, and sustainable value for visitors.
Thapanee said Amazing Thailand is evolving beyond a slogan into a creative economic system aimed at serving high-quality travellers. Under the Amazing 5 Economy framework, priorities include:
To execute the plan, TAT has set out a 6S strategy to raise experiences, standards, sustainability and safety, alongside a push into health and wellness markets and Thailand’s aviation hub ambitions. The six pillars are:
TAT said it will continue an airline-focused strategy to open new routes from high-quality markets, while using secondary airports to spread tourism income, reduce congestion and drive travel to secondary cities.