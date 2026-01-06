TAT banks on UFO believers, night economy to lift tourism revenue to 3tn baht in 2026

TAT will also promote wellness travel packages, an area in which Thailand ranks among the world’s leading destinations.

Q1 initiatives: confidence, PR, marketing and events

Key initiatives will begin in the first quarter of 2026, focusing on four areas: restoring confidence, public relations, marketing, and events to strengthen Thailand’s image. Thapanee said the goal is to deliver “genuine happiness” from travel — beyond sightseeing — by creating trips that offer value and help visitors unwind.

Lisa as “Amazing Thailand” ambassador and Chinese New Year events

TAT plans to launch Lisa Lalisa Manobal as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador on January 28, 2025, with nearly 100 international media representatives, influencers and opinion leaders invited, alongside the debut of a new tourism promotional film.

The agency also plans major Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok and Hat Yai to build global visibility for the Amazing Thailand brand and generate organic engagement through fan communities worldwide.

Night economy and “UFO Festival” to draw sub-culture travellers

TAT says it will stimulate the night economy by creating new activities aimed at niche-interest travellers and belief-based tourism trends gaining global attention.

Planned activities include a “UFO Festival” at Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok in February, and the revival of night walking streets in local communities — including a Muslim walking street in areas such as Khlong Sam Wa or Bueng Kum — to target the halal market.

Tailwinds and risks: politics, safety crackdown, disasters and the baht

Thapanee said supportive factors for Thai tourism in 2026 include: a clear post-election government that could strengthen confidence in political stability; a serious crackdown on scammers and crime to reassure tourists, particularly Koreans and Chinese; improving Thailand–China relations following the visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen; and more tangible progress in aviation development.

Challenges remain, led by the risk of natural disasters, which can strike suddenly and are difficult to control. Geopolitical tensions could also affect safety perceptions and travel decisions, while a stronger baht may weaken Thailand’s price competitiveness against regional rivals.

“Value over volume”: Thailand tourism’s structural shift

Thapanee said lessons from 2025 show Thai tourism is undergoing a structural transition — not just recovering, but adapting to more complex traveller behaviour, rising expectations, and spending habits that prioritise value over quantity.

This approach underpins The New Concept for Thailand Tourism 2026, shifting the focus from growth measured by arrivals to growth measured by meaning: distinctive experiences, mental as well as physical restoration, and sustainable value for visitors.

“Amazing 5 Economy” framework: wellness, sub-culture, night and tax-free

Thapanee said Amazing Thailand is evolving beyond a slogan into a creative economic system aimed at serving high-quality travellers. Under the Amazing 5 Economy framework, priorities include:

Wellness Economy : positioning Thailand as an international hub for wellness and medical tourism, including holistic health care for older travellers.

: positioning Thailand as an international hub for wellness and medical tourism, including holistic health care for older travellers. Sub-Culture Economy : insight-driven tourism that taps into travellers’ specific interests — niche but influential globally.

: insight-driven tourism that taps into travellers’ specific interests — niche but influential globally. Night Economy : expanding opportunities in major cities and emerging destinations, extending economic hours, and easing regulations to support night-time activity.

: expanding opportunities in major cities and emerging destinations, extending economic hours, and easing regulations to support night-time activity. Tax-Free Economy: considering tax measures and establishing tax-free zones in major and secondary cities, supported by tax mechanisms and payment systems.

6S strategy and aviation hub push

To execute the plan, TAT has set out a 6S strategy to raise experiences, standards, sustainability and safety, alongside a push into health and wellness markets and Thailand’s aviation hub ambitions. The six pillars are:

Smart Experience : using AI and technology to link online and offline travel for seamless trips.

: using AI and technology to link online and offline travel for seamless trips. Soundness with Wellness : aligning with the health megatrend and reinforcing Thailand’s role as a regional wellness hub.

: aligning with the health megatrend and reinforcing Thailand’s role as a regional wellness hub. Segmentation for Competition : focusing on high-quality travellers, building new partnerships, and elevating local activities to the global stage.

: focusing on high-quality travellers, building new partnerships, and elevating local activities to the global stage. Story to Tell: encouraging Thais to tell Thailand’s story and showcase national identity.

encouraging Thais to tell Thailand’s story and showcase national identity. Sustainable Tourism : treating sustainability as a core condition for growth.

: treating sustainability as a core condition for growth. Safety & Security: prioritising safety across CCTV, transport, communications and traveller confidence.

TAT said it will continue an airline-focused strategy to open new routes from high-quality markets, while using secondary airports to spread tourism income, reduce congestion and drive travel to secondary cities.

