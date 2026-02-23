PM2.5 spikes in Northeast and North; Bangkok over limits at four sites

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

CAPM warns PM2.5 has surged in the Northeast and North, with Bangkok exceeding the standard at four monitoring sites.

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported the air-quality situation at 5.00pm on Monday (February 23), finding that PM2.5 levels in many provinces remained above the standard, particularly in the Northeast, where the highest reading reached 84.9 µg/m³.

PM2.5 regional summary: where levels exceed the standard

Monitoring showed above-standard PM2.5 readings across multiple regions as follows:

  • North: Above the standard at 10 sites, with readings of 13.6–57.4 µg/m³
     
  • Northeast: Above the standard at 9 sites, with readings of 27.9–84.9 µg/m³
     
  • Central and West: Above the standard at 2 sites, with readings of 14.0–45.4 µg/m³
     
  • East: Above the standard at 1 site, with readings of 15.9–39.3 µg/m³
     
  • South: Overall good, with readings of 14.3–22.6 µg/m³
     
  • Bangkok and vicinity: Monitoring stations operated by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) found levels above the standard at 4 sites, with readings of 21.3–48.0 µg/m³

Provinces to monitor: Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.

7-day particulate forecast (February 24–March 2)

CAPM said the outlook for the coming week is as follows:

  • Bangkok and vicinity, Central region, and the East: Conditions are expected to improve (lower particulate levels) from February 26–27 onwards
     
  • North: Close monitoring is needed on February 24, as particulate levels are likely to rise
     
  • Northeast: Particulate levels are expected to increase during February 26–March 2, 2026
     
  • South: Clean air is expected to remain consistently good

Health guidance: how to cope with PM2.5

For people in areas with poor air quality (where the 24-hour average PM2.5 exceeds 37.5 µg/m³), CAPM advised the following:

  • General public: Reduce time spent outdoors and wear an N95 mask whenever going outside.
     
  • At-risk groups (children, older people, pregnant women): Avoid outdoor activities. If symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation occur, consult a doctor promptly.
     
  • Very poor air quality (24-hour average PM2.5 above 75.1 µg/m³): Avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

Real-time monitoring channels

