PM2.5 spikes in Northeast and North; Bangkok over limits at four sites

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported the air-quality situation at 5.00pm on Monday (February 23), finding that PM2.5 levels in many provinces remained above the standard, particularly in the Northeast, where the highest reading reached 84.9 µg/m³.

PM2.5 regional summary: where levels exceed the standard

Monitoring showed above-standard PM2.5 readings across multiple regions as follows:

North: Above the standard at 10 sites, with readings of 13.6–57.4 µg/m³



Northeast: Above the standard at 9 sites, with readings of 27.9–84.9 µg/m³



Central and West: Above the standard at 2 sites, with readings of 14.0–45.4 µg/m³



East: Above the standard at 1 site, with readings of 15.9–39.3 µg/m³



South: Overall good, with readings of 14.3–22.6 µg/m³



Overall good, with readings of 14.3–22.6 µg/m³ Bangkok and vicinity: Monitoring stations operated by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) found levels above the standard at 4 sites, with readings of 21.3–48.0 µg/m³

Provinces to monitor: Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.