PM2.5 spikes in Northeast and North; Bangkok over limits at four sites

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported the air-quality situation at 5.00pm on Monday (February 23), finding that PM2.5 levels in many provinces remained above the standard, particularly in the Northeast, where the highest reading reached 84.9 µg/m³.
PM2.5 regional summary: where levels exceed the standard
Monitoring showed above-standard PM2.5 readings across multiple regions as follows:
Provinces to monitor: Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.
7-day particulate forecast (February 24–March 2)
CAPM said the outlook for the coming week is as follows:
Health guidance: how to cope with PM2.5
For people in areas with poor air quality (where the 24-hour average PM2.5 exceeds 37.5 µg/m³), CAPM advised the following:
Real-time monitoring channels