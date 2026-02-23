Police to send ‘Phra Khruba Chaiwat’ case to CSD for fraud probe

Regarding a press briefing by the meditation centre’s lawyer on February 21, which claimed that a new ALRO law allows rights to be transferred to others, Pol Maj Gen Anek said this cannot be done. He said the law permits transfers only to heirs — for example, from parents to children after the parents have died — and said the argument being raised was an improper attempt to stretch legal wording. He added that claiming a rights-holder had relinquished rights and therefore the land could be used was also invalid. If rights are relinquished, the land must be returned to ALRO, he said. Any further use requires ALRO approval, and checks found ALRO had not granted permission.



On alleged public fraud, Pol Maj Gen Anek said that if there are complainants who believe they were persuaded, deceived, or induced into believing claims — leading them to buy, transfer, or hand over money or assets — such conduct could amount to public fraud. He added that public promotion, whether through social media or other channels, could be considered dissemination to the general public and therefore constitute deception of the public.

He said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, had assigned the Crime Suppression Division to act as the lead agency on the public fraud case, while the environmental crime division would handle alleged encroachment on ALRO land and forest areas. He said complainants connected to ALRO matters have begun filing complaints with investigators, and “good citizens” have provided information about alleged encroachment and operations at the Wat Pa Chana Jai site. He added he had received information that multiple people may come forward to file public fraud complaints.

Sika Mon said she had stayed at the meditation centre for about eight months. She said she works in prefabricated housing construction and was contacted by Phra Chaiwat to help build 17 houses, which she said have now been completed. She said she paid some expenses in advance, but after completion she did not receive payment, with the reason given being that the work did not match the agreed specifications. She said she was then pressured to leave the site.

A former devotee, Sika Bhud, who previously appeared on a well-known TV programme, said she gave a statement to investigators about being deceived into buying a house and land worth 300,000 baht. She said she also made donations on multiple occasions, with total payments of nearly 5 million baht, before being pressured to leave the meditation centre after her savings were exhausted.