Foreign monk who earns Thailand’s deep respect

He was drawn to the Thai Forest Tradition under Ajahn Sumedho in 1978 before travelling to Thailand. Two years later, he was ordained as a monk under the revered Ajahn Chah, beginning a lifelong devotion to the Dhamma.

Over the following decades, he divided his time between solitary retreats and community work.

His commitment was recognised when he was entrusted with writing Ajahn Chah’s official biography. From 1997 to 2002, he led Wat Pah Nanachat, the international monastery founded by Ajahn Chah, where he guided monks from around the world.

Since 2003, Ajahn Jayasaro has lived in a hermitage near Khao Yai National Park.