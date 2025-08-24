Foreign monk who earns Thailand’s deep respect

He was drawn to the Thai Forest Tradition under Ajahn Sumedho in 1978 before travelling to Thailand. Two years later, he was ordained as a monk under the revered Ajahn Chah, beginning a lifelong devotion to the Dhamma.
Over the following decades, he divided his time between solitary retreats and community work.
His commitment was recognised when he was entrusted with writing Ajahn Chah’s official biography. From 1997 to 2002, he led Wat Pah Nanachat, the international monastery founded by Ajahn Chah, where he guided monks from around the world.
Since 2003, Ajahn Jayasaro has lived in a hermitage near Khao Yai National Park.
From there he offers retreats, teachings, and guidance to lay followers and monastics alike. His talks are regularly broadcast on Thai media and shared widely online, extending his influence far beyond his forest residence.
His writings have also reached global audiences. Books such as Without and Within provide a clear introduction to Buddhism, while Stillness Flowing—his acclaimed biography of Ajahn Chah—stands as a definitive account of his teacher’s life.
Many works have been translated into multiple languages, broadening access to the Thai Forest Tradition.
Thailand has honoured his contributions with formal recognition.
He received an honorary doctorate in Buddhist pedagogy in 2011, and a series of royal monastic titles followed, culminating in Phra Phrompacharayanmuni in 2024.
In 2020, he was granted Thai citizenship.
His influence extends beyond the temple. Ajahn Jayasaro has spoken internationally, including at the US Congress and Buddhist centres in Europe, addressing themes of peace, mindfulness and education.
In Thailand, he has promoted integrating Buddhist principles into schools, aiming to cultivate ethics and resilience among young people.
A foreigner who fully embraced the Thai Forest path, he is admired for humility, clarity, and a life lived in line with his teachings.