Thailand’s new Monk Misconduct Complaint Centre receives 69 complaints

Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), revealed on Thursday that the newly established Monk Misconduct Complaint Centre has already received 69 complaints. This initiative is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including the RTP, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

Kitrat said this ad-hoc centre has been set up under the leadership of the Central Investigation Bureau, though in the future, it is expected to be integrated into the RTP. The responsibility for investigating and addressing complaints is divided: The NOB will investigate monks who fail to comply with religious regulations, while the police will handle criminal cases.

Kitrat emphasised that this centre is not meant to generalise misconduct across the entire Buddhist institution, but rather to treat it as individual cases. Regarding the issue of asset declarations for temples, the NACC will decide whether to enforce mandatory disclosures, he added.