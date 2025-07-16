Police to intensify efforts, begin reviewing records of monks nationwide

Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, chaired a meeting on Wednesday (July 16), to outline the principles and framework for the establishment of the "Centre for the Promotion and Preservation of Buddhist Discipline and Ethics."
The meeting lasted over two hours, after which Jaroonkiat shared with the media that the centre had been recently established to handle complaints regarding Buddhist monks who violate religious discipline.
The centre has a dedicated phone line and a Facebook page to receive complaints, and there has already been a significant number of submissions. In the future, the number of phone lines will be expanded to 10 to accommodate more reports.
The primary mission of the centre is to serve as a central hub for reporting misconduct, corruption, and other information relevant to preserving Buddhist discipline. While it has not yet been decided whether the centre will become a permanent institution, the efforts are seen as crucial in addressing issues within the monastic community in a meaningful way.
Jaroonkiat explained that the centre will work closely with relevant agencies, particularly the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).
He acknowledged that collaboration with the NOB in the past has often been slow and inefficient, as the NOB has sometimes been reluctant to address problems, possibly due to a tendency to cover up issues and a lack of rigorous enforcement.
As a result, law enforcement agencies feel the need to step in and integrate their efforts to address the issues effectively.
He also highlighted that complaints sent to the NOB regarding monks' misconduct often go unaddressed or are not taken seriously. This has led police to believe that working together will be difficult unless there is genuine commitment from all parties involved.
He emphasised that the involvement of law enforcement and external agencies will help create the momentum needed for change.
Jaroonkiat stressed, "We cannot let this become a malignant issue that will cause the decline of Buddhism" and assured the public that there would be no leniency in handling these cases, especially concerning monks who should be free of passions.
Regarding the police’s role, he clarified that their responsibility is to ensure national security and the protection of Buddhism, but they do not have the authority to expel monks from the monkhood. The police will collect information and forward it to the NOB for individual consideration.
The final decision will be made by the NOB, and he also called on the NOB to gather the 13-digit identification numbers of over 300,000 monks for the police to verify their history and check if they have committed any offences.
In cases where NOB officials are found to have aided monks inappropriately or overlooked misconduct, Jaroonkiat stated that the police would address the matter in a meeting tomorrow (July 17) and report it to senior officials within the NOB for action.
The police will also review past cases involving monks that were dismissed by the NOB and buried under the table, with plans to bring these cases back for proper investigation.
After the establishment of the Centre, several complaints have been received regarding senior monks exhibiting inappropriate behaviour. However, these cases are unrelated to the issue involving the female devotee, "Golf." Authorities have requested time to investigate these complaints further.
Regarding the attempts by some officials to claim that the actions of the abbot of Wat Prayurawongsawas do not amount to a serious violation, Jaroonkiat stated that while there are good and bad officers, the police have evidence proving that the abbot engaged in inappropriate conduct.
This includes giving gifts that exceeded what was appropriate for a monk and layperson, as well as financial connections linked to the female devotee. Additionally, there are eyewitnesses—close associates of the female devotee (formerly her husband)—who have testified that the monk sent money in a box and a monk’s donation bucket via mail to the female devotee. The money appeared to be donations from a donation box, but was uncounted and unspecified in amount.
Jaroonkiat further elaborated that in the case involving the female devotee, "Golf" authorities are currently expanding the investigation to trace the financial transactions. He urged both monks who have left the monkhood and those still ordained to meet with the police to provide information, particularly "Tid Ach," former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep, who is believed to be a clear victim of blackmail.