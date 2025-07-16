Police to intensify efforts, begin reviewing records of monks nationwide

Jaroonkiat explained that the centre will work closely with relevant agencies, particularly the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

He acknowledged that collaboration with the NOB in the past has often been slow and inefficient, as the NOB has sometimes been reluctant to address problems, possibly due to a tendency to cover up issues and a lack of rigorous enforcement.

As a result, law enforcement agencies feel the need to step in and integrate their efforts to address the issues effectively.

He also highlighted that complaints sent to the NOB regarding monks' misconduct often go unaddressed or are not taken seriously. This has led police to believe that working together will be difficult unless there is genuine commitment from all parties involved.

He emphasised that the involvement of law enforcement and external agencies will help create the momentum needed for change.

Jaroonkiat stressed, "We cannot let this become a malignant issue that will cause the decline of Buddhism" and assured the public that there would be no leniency in handling these cases, especially concerning monks who should be free of passions.

Regarding the police’s role, he clarified that their responsibility is to ensure national security and the protection of Buddhism, but they do not have the authority to expel monks from the monkhood. The police will collect information and forward it to the NOB for individual consideration.