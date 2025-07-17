Supreme Patriarch urges govt to act against monks violating celibacy vow

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

Supreme Patriarch urges Thai govt to take action against monks violating celibacy vow.

  • The Supreme Patriarch has urged the Thai government to take decisive action against senior monks who break their celibacy vows.
  • This call for action was prompted by a recent scandal where several senior monks were accused of sexual misconduct with a woman, to whom they allegedly gave up to 300 million baht.
  • Breaking the celibacy vow is a Pārājika offense, the most severe violation of monastic rules, which mandates that the guilty monk be defrocked.
  • In response, the government is considering drafting new laws that would criminalize sexual relationships for both monks and the other party involved.

The Supreme Patriarch has called on the Thai government to take action against senior monks who violate their celibacy vows, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Government Commitment to Buddhism

On Thursday morning, Phumtham, who also serves as the Interior Minister, met the Supreme Patriarch to present offerings for the start of Buddhist Lent. After the meeting, Phumtham told reporters that the Supreme Patriarch had urged the government and all sectors of society to work together to protect Buddhism.

Call for Strict Enforcement of Pārājika Offenses

Phumtham revealed that the Supreme Patriarch emphasized the need for no leniency toward senior monks who commit Pārājika offenses.

These are the most serious violations in Buddhist monastic rules, which include breaking the celibacy vow. Phumtham assured the Supreme Patriarch that strict action would be taken against any monks found guilty of such offenses.

The Four Pārājika Offenses for Monks

Monks are bound by strict disciplinary rules, including the following four Pārājika offenses:

  • Sexual Intercourse (Abrahmacariya): Any form of sexual activity, including with humans, non-humans, or even a deceased body, constitutes a violation of the celibacy vow.
  • Stealing (Adinnādāna): Taking something of value without permission, with the intent to steal.
  • Killing a Human Being (Manussaviggaha): Intentionally taking or inciting the life of a human being, or even encouraging suicide.
  • False Claims of Spiritual Attainments (Uttarimanussadhamma): Falsely claiming to have attained spiritual enlightenment or supernatural abilities.

Sex Scandal Involving Senior Monks

The Supreme Patriarch's call for strict action comes in the wake of a scandal involving several senior monks, who have been accused of sexual misconduct with a woman identified as "Mrs. Golf." It is reported that the monks gave Mrs. Golf up to 300 million baht. The scandal, which has damaged the reputation of respected temples, came to light when leaked video clips showed the monks' involvement.

Supreme Patriarch urges govt to act against monks violating celibacy vow

Legal and Disciplinary Consequences

While breaking the celibacy vow does not constitute a criminal offense, it is a serious violation of monastic discipline. Monks found guilty are required to be defrocked. However, criminal charges would apply only if embezzlement of temple funds is involved.

Mrs. Golf has already been arrested for embezzling funds from a temple, where it was revealed that a former abbot transferred 380,000 baht to her.

Proposed Legal Reforms

Phumtham also informed the Supreme Patriarch about a proposal to draft new legislation that would make it a criminal offense for both women and monks to engage in sexual relationships.

The Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that the Supreme Patriarch suggested a careful review of the existing law and any potential amendments to the Sangha Act. These changes should be made with caution, ensuring that they do not undermine Buddhism further.

Phumtham also cautioned that the ongoing media coverage of the scandal involving Mrs. Golf and the monks might have been exaggerated on social media. Therefore, the government should proceed carefully and ensure that any changes to the law are first discussed with the Sangha Supreme Council, the governing body of Buddhist monks.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy