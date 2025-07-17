Supreme Patriarch urges govt to act against monks violating celibacy vow

Sex Scandal Involving Senior Monks

The Supreme Patriarch's call for strict action comes in the wake of a scandal involving several senior monks, who have been accused of sexual misconduct with a woman identified as "Mrs. Golf." It is reported that the monks gave Mrs. Golf up to 300 million baht. The scandal, which has damaged the reputation of respected temples, came to light when leaked video clips showed the monks' involvement.

Legal and Disciplinary Consequences

While breaking the celibacy vow does not constitute a criminal offense, it is a serious violation of monastic discipline. Monks found guilty are required to be defrocked. However, criminal charges would apply only if embezzlement of temple funds is involved.

Mrs. Golf has already been arrested for embezzling funds from a temple, where it was revealed that a former abbot transferred 380,000 baht to her.

Proposed Legal Reforms

Phumtham also informed the Supreme Patriarch about a proposal to draft new legislation that would make it a criminal offense for both women and monks to engage in sexual relationships.

The Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that the Supreme Patriarch suggested a careful review of the existing law and any potential amendments to the Sangha Act. These changes should be made with caution, ensuring that they do not undermine Buddhism further.

Phumtham also cautioned that the ongoing media coverage of the scandal involving Mrs. Golf and the monks might have been exaggerated on social media. Therefore, the government should proceed carefully and ensure that any changes to the law are first discussed with the Sangha Supreme Council, the governing body of Buddhist monks.

