Police probe \"Golf\" extortion case involving 300 million baht, implicates 13 monks

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Tuesday (July 15), held a press conference regarding the arrest of "Mrs Golf," a suspect in the extortion case involving Phrathep Wachirapamok, also known as "Chaokhun Arj," the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep.

Authorities also revealed connections to several other monks and traced financial transactions amounting to over 385 million baht over the past three years.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy commissioner of the CIB, explained that the case began on June 18, 2025, when Chaokhun Arj was extorted, and later disappeared, disrobing on June 30, 2025.

Investigations revealed that Mrs Golf had a relationship with Chaokhun Arj dating back to May 2024, and had demanded over 7 million baht in child support payments for a period of 20 years.

Further financial investigations and data from mobile phones uncovered ties between Mrs Golf and several other monks from different temples.

A video clip showing extortion and blackmailing activities led to the issuance of arrest warrants and the subsequent apprehension of Mrs Golf on Tuesday.