Police probe \"Golf\" extortion case involving 300 million baht, implicates 13 monks

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Tuesday (July 15), held a press conference regarding the arrest of "Mrs Golf," a suspect in the extortion case involving Phrathep Wachirapamok, also known as "Chaokhun Arj," the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep.
Authorities also revealed connections to several other monks and traced financial transactions amounting to over 385 million baht over the past three years.
Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy commissioner of the CIB, explained that the case began on June 18, 2025, when Chaokhun Arj was extorted, and later disappeared, disrobing on June 30, 2025.
Investigations revealed that Mrs Golf had a relationship with Chaokhun Arj dating back to May 2024, and had demanded over 7 million baht in child support payments for a period of 20 years.
Further financial investigations and data from mobile phones uncovered ties between Mrs Golf and several other monks from different temples.
A video clip showing extortion and blackmailing activities led to the issuance of arrest warrants and the subsequent apprehension of Mrs Golf on Tuesday.
Jaroonkiat emphasised that the operation was not intended to harm the Buddhist institution but rather to stop actions that could cause damage. Legal action will be taken against all individuals involved, without any leniency.
So far, nine monks out of the 13 implicated have disrobed, with the number of those involved likely to increase.
Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, Commander of the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Division (ACD), added that Mrs Golf had previously committed similar acts in Phichit province, prompting a comparison of evidence, which revealed recurring behaviour.
Further scrutiny of financial transactions uncovered that numerous monks had transferred money to her.
Authorities have classified the involved monks into three groups:
The police have prioritised Group 1, focusing on both financial transactions and evidence of sexual misconduct. When presented with the evidence, the monks in this group voluntarily disrobed, as reported.
In addition, police have gathered evidence linking the former abbot of "Wat Chu Chit" to transferring temple funds to his personal account, which were then sent to Mrs Golf.
A court order is being sought for the abbot's arrest on three charges related to corruption, with further investigations ongoing.
A detailed examination of Mrs Golf's financial transactions revealed a total of 385 million baht in circulation over three years, though nearly all of it has been withdrawn, leaving only about 8,000 baht.
Some of the funds were found to have been used for online gambling, with a peak gambling expenditure reaching 500,000 baht. The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) is continuing to investigate this further.
Pol Col Anek Taosupap, Deputy Commander of the ACD, added that on July 13, the former Director of the Phichit Provincial Buddhist Office filed a fraud complaint against Mrs Golf . On the same day, the former assistant abbot of Wat Sothorn (who has since disrobed) filed a complaint with the Anti-Trafficking Division regarding extortion and deprivation of liberty.
The investigation team has compiled evidence and submitted it to the Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Mrs Golf on charges of extortion and depriving someone of their liberty. Mrs Golf is currently in custody on charges brought by the ACD. The next step is for the police to formally charge the suspects and proceed with the investigation.