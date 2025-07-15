Senate panel suggests criminal prosecution against women for having sex with monks

A deputy chair of a Senate panel on Tuesday proposed that the Sangha Act be amended to impose criminal penalties on women who engage in sexual relations with monks.

Warawut Tiranan, deputy chairman of the Senate committee on religious affairs, ethics, arts, and culture, raised the proposal following reports of several senior Buddhist monks being involved in a sex scandal with a Thai woman identified as Golf.

Currently, the Sangha Act does not specify criminal penalties for women, but it mandates that monks involved in sex scandals be defrocked.