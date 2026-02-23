EEC board to review casino-free mega tourism project before cabinet filing

He said campaign pledges can be delivered, particularly the development of a world-class theme park, and noted that discussions have already taken place with the EEC secretary-general, the governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

He said the EEC has reserved land totalling about 15,000 rai, and that about 5,000 rai would be allocated to support sports projects and a theme park. He said this zone would not include industrial factories, but would include supporting facilities such as hospitals and medical centres, to attract tourists and develop the area into a new city.

Phiphat added that if these projects go ahead, they would help drive the private sector to begin construction of the high-speed rail project linking three airports and development tied to U-Tapao airport, meaning investment in the EEC could total around 600–700 billion baht.

He said this would come from about 300 billion baht in investment related to the three-airport high-speed rail and U-Tapao airport, and about 350 billion baht in sports investment. He said that once in government, the administration would move immediately to drive signatures forward, and he believes the government’s economic team will be able to deliver the project.