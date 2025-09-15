The ASEAN Express: new rail link set to transform regional trade

The service is being hailed as a breakthrough in international rail transport, expected to boost Thailand and ASEAN’s economic competitiveness in the near future.

Recently, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Veeris Ammarapala, during a courtesy visit to Thai ambassador Lada Phumas in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the 45th ASEAN Railway CEO’s Conference, highlighted progress in the Thailand–Malaysia rail link under the ASEAN Express initiative.

The project involves moving goods from China through Laos into Thailand, and onward to Malaysia, enhancing regional supply chains and efficiency.

Plans also include cross-border passenger services between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Malaysia’s Butterworth station, aimed at seamless travel and stronger connectivity.

Veeris added that collaboration with the Thai embassy in Malaysia and the Foreign Ministry will be critical to overcoming obstacles and accelerating cooperation at the regional level, positioning Thailand as a central hub in ASEAN rail transport. This, he said, would strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties between Thailand and Malaysia.