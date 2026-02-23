Thailand Braces for Trade Turbulence as US Switches to Flat 15% Tariff

Federation of Thai Industries calls for 150-day negotiation deadline with Washington as structural weaknesses and SME fragility cast a shadow over the 2026 economic outlook.

Thailand's industrial sector is on alert after the United States abandoned its reciprocal tariff system — following a legal defeat — and introduced a uniform 15% import duty on all countries under Section 122.

Although the change technically lowers Thailand's rate from 19%, business leaders say the shift offers only limited relief and masks deeper economic vulnerabilities.

At Thansettakij's 46th anniversary event on Monday, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the flat-rate approach reduces the risk of sudden, politically driven spikes of 40–50% that characterised the previous system.

However, he cautioned that Washington's ongoing trade deficit, current account imbalance, and high debt levels meant further trade measures could not be ruled out.

"Uncertainty remains the primary risk," Kriengkrai said at the FTI's 46th anniversary event. "The number has improved, but the policy environment is still unstable."



Exposed sectors and new threats

The FTI has flagged several Thai export categories as particularly vulnerable, including electronics, IC components, hard disk drives, consumer goods, furniture, apparel, frozen and processed foods, and gems and jewellery.

Exporters with thin margins face the sharpest pressure, even under a uniform tariff.