US to halt collection of Supreme Court-struck tariffs on Tuesday, CBP says

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Monday it will halt collection of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, more than three days after the US Supreme Court declared the duties illegal, according to Reuters.

In a message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS), the agency said it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump’s earlier IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

The halt in IEEPA tariff collections coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority, intended to replace the duties struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

CBP gave no reason for continuing to collect the tariffs at ports of entry in the days following the court ruling, and its message provided no information on potential refunds for importers.