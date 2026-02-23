U.S. warns partners to honour tariff deals as Trump shifts tactics

Senior U.S. officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump’s defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court over import tariffs will not cause trade agreements negotiated with U.S. allies to collapse, Bloomberg reported. The officials were defending the administration’s aggressive trade policy.

Those agreements — reached with partners including China, the European Union, Japan and South Korea — remain in effect, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. He tried to distinguish those deals from the 15% global tariff Trump announced on Saturday.

“We want them to understand these will be good agreements,” Greer said. “We will stand by these agreements, and we expect our partners to stand by these agreements as well.”

A renewed wave of uncertainty flared on Sunday when the head of the European Parliament’s trade committee said he would propose suspending ratification of a trade agreement with the U.S. until the Trump administration clarifies its policy. In New Delhi, officials cited similar reasons for postponing talks in the U.S. this week aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose import tariffs came ahead of his planned trip to China next month. Greer suggested alternative U.S. trade tools — including those linked to investigations into other countries’ trade practices — would give the U.S. greater leverage. “We already have tariffs like this on China, and we already have investigations open,” he said.