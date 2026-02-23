Thamanat’s northern lights snaps spark buzz over ultra-rare jacket “also worn by Lisa”

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

Capt Thamanat Prompow’s Finland aurora photos drew attention after he was seen in a limited Chrome Hearts x NOCTA by Drake x Nike puffer reportedly priced at about US$39,000.

Capt Thamanat Prompow has become a hot topic online after posting photos of himself watching the northern lights abroad, while wearing an orange-and-brown camouflage puffer jacket that has been identified as a piece from the limited Chrome Hearts x NOCTA by Drake x Nike collection—a three-way collaboration among luxury brands.

The project brings together Chrome Hearts, the gothic fashion and jewellery label; NOCTA, the line created by artist Drake; and Nike. The highlight is a “Realtree” puffer jacket that has been remixed into an all-over pattern of Chrome Hearts’ signature cross motif, repeated across the entire jacket.

Previously, Lalisa Manobal—Lisa of BLACKPINK—was seen wearing the same set and shared it on her personal Instagram account, where it went viral among street-fashion fans, particularly in Asia. That helped put the collection in the spotlight as a rare, globally sought-after item.

International fashion media have reported that the top-end jacket was priced at around US$39,000, or roughly 1.2 million baht, making it one of the most expensive pieces in the NOCTA line and placing it firmly in the “ultra-exclusive” category.

The steep price is said to reflect the craftsmanship: the cross elements are made from premium leather and stitched by hand, piece by piece. The zips and buttons on this model are also often produced in sterling silver (.925), a Chrome Hearts signature.

Availability has been highly restricted, limited to selected Chrome Hearts stores only, with no general online release through Nike or the usual NOCTA channels. Some pieces were also offered via private sales, pushing resale prices from the hundreds of thousands of baht into the millions, depending on the model and condition.

Thamanat’s post attracted significant attention from netizens, with large numbers commenting on the look.

