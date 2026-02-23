Thamanat’s northern lights snaps spark buzz over ultra-rare jacket “also worn by Lisa”

Capt Thamanat Prompow has become a hot topic online after posting photos of himself watching the northern lights abroad, while wearing an orange-and-brown camouflage puffer jacket that has been identified as a piece from the limited Chrome Hearts x NOCTA by Drake x Nike collection—a three-way collaboration among luxury brands.

The project brings together Chrome Hearts, the gothic fashion and jewellery label; NOCTA, the line created by artist Drake; and Nike. The highlight is a “Realtree” puffer jacket that has been remixed into an all-over pattern of Chrome Hearts’ signature cross motif, repeated across the entire jacket.

Previously, Lalisa Manobal—Lisa of BLACKPINK—was seen wearing the same set and shared it on her personal Instagram account, where it went viral among street-fashion fans, particularly in Asia. That helped put the collection in the spotlight as a rare, globally sought-after item.