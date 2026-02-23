Myanmar urges public to file complaints over human rights violations

The complaint must include (a) the complainant's name, permanent address, and full contact address (including contact phone, fax, and e-mail if available); (b) a complete description of how the complainant's human rights were violated and the damage suffered, and if necessary, attach documentary photos and copies of evidence; (c) a copy of the complainant's national registration card; and (d) a signature from the complainant confirming that the contents of the complaint are correct.

The commission will scrutinise these complaints, investigate them in accordance with its laws and procedures, and coordinate and cooperate with relevant departments and organisations.