Myanmar urges public to file complaints over human rights violations

According to Article 30 of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission Law, if a citizen suffers a violation of his or her fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution, the rights enshrined in the law, and the human rights enshrined in international and regional human rights treaties ratified by the state, he or she may file a complaint with the commission on his or her own behalf, on behalf of another person, or on behalf of a group of people.
A complaint can be filed with the Commission by addressing the Chairperson of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission in Yangon, or the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission (Branch Office) in Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay, Sittway, and Pathein, by post or in person at the relevant Commission office, or by fax or via the Commission’s e-mail address [email protected]. mm.
The complaint must include (a) the complainant's name, permanent address, and full contact address (including contact phone, fax, and e-mail if available); (b) a complete description of how the complainant's human rights were violated and the damage suffered, and if necessary, attach documentary photos and copies of evidence; (c) a copy of the complainant's national registration card; and (d) a signature from the complainant confirming that the contents of the complaint are correct.
The commission will scrutinise these complaints, investigate them in accordance with its laws and procedures, and coordinate and cooperate with relevant departments and organisations.