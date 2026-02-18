Karenni rebels blow up bridge to block Myanmar troops near Thai border

Heavy fighting between Myanmar troops and Karenni rebels escalated on Wednesday in Phason City, located in Bala Kae Province, Karenni State, as Myanmar forces, supported by Pa-O National Organization (PNO) volunteers, advanced towards the city. The Myanmar military, with over 500 soldiers, laid siege to Karenni forces stationed in Phason City, which resulted in intense combat.
The fighting forced Karenni troops to retreat to the outskirts of the city while awaiting reinforcements from Mae Ja on the eastern side of the Salween River and from other forces in Flusow and Bala Kae.
In a desperate attempt to halt Myanmar’s advance, Karenni forces decided to blow up a vital bridge over the Salween River on Tuesday (February 17) at 06:30 AM. The bridge connected Phason City to Mae Ja, which is just 45 kilometers from Khun Yuam District, Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand. The Karenni Army saw this as the only way to prevent Myanmar troops from crossing into the eastern side of the river, which lies near the Thai border.
The situation in Phason City remains dire, with ongoing skirmishes between Myanmar forces, supported by artillery, aircraft, and drones, and the Karenni forces. The fighting has led to dozens of casualties, and Myanmar troops have gained an upper hand, receiving military support from Russia. Meanwhile, the Karenni rebels are responding with drones controlled via fiber-optic systems after Myanmar’s forces cut off Starlink internet signals.
The Karenni Army has expressed deep concern about Myanmar’s territorial advances on the eastern bank of the Salween River. Should Myanmar gain full control of the area, it is expected to result in severe human rights violations and a significant refugee crisis. Many civilians are likely to flee across the border into Thailand. In anticipation, the Karenni Army has prepared defensive measures to protect the region, especially the eastern side of the Salween River.