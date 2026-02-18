Karenni rebels blow up bridge to block Myanmar troops near Thai border

Intense Clashes Near Thailand’s Border

Heavy fighting between Myanmar troops and Karenni rebels escalated on Wednesday in Phason City, located in Bala Kae Province, Karenni State, as Myanmar forces, supported by Pa-O National Organization (PNO) volunteers, advanced towards the city. The Myanmar military, with over 500 soldiers, laid siege to Karenni forces stationed in Phason City, which resulted in intense combat.

The fighting forced Karenni troops to retreat to the outskirts of the city while awaiting reinforcements from Mae Ja on the eastern side of the Salween River and from other forces in Flusow and Bala Kae.