88% of Thais exceed daily sodium intake, government introduces 'salt tax' to combat health risks

A survey conducted by Ramathibodi Hospital in collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) and the ThaiHealth Foundation, titled "Health Survey of the Thai Population 2024-2025," reveals that the average daily sodium intake for Thais aged 15 and over is 3,650 milligrams (3,689 mg for men and 3,615 mg for women). The highest consumption was observed in those aged 15-44, with an average of 3,866 milligrams per day.

A staggering 88.2% of Thais exceed the World Health Organization’s recommended daily sodium intake of 2,000 milligrams. The survey also highlighted a rising trend in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including a significant increase in diabetes (from 6.6% in 2004 to 10.6% in 2025), high cholesterol (from 15.5% in 2004 to 19.8% in 2025), obesity (from 28.6% in 2004 to 45% in 2025), and hypertension (from 22% in 2004 to 29.5% in 2025). Hypertension alone has added 4 million new cases over the past five years.