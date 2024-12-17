Measures to reduce sodium consumption may include salt tax

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced this after presiding over the meeting of a national policy committee for reduction of salt and sodium consumption to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He said the government and Public Health Ministry were paying attention to NCDs triggered by inappropriate consumption, especially of too much salt and sodium.

According to a survey in 2009, each Thai consumed up to 4,351.69 milligrams of sodium daily, higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of not exceeding 2,000 milligrams daily, he pointed out.

He noted that more than 22 million Thais have suffered from illnesses related to sodium consumption, such as hypertension and kidney, heart and cerebrovascular diseases.