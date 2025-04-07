Japan Lower House members\' average assets hit record low

The top asset holder was former Prime Minister Taro Aso of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with 601.53 million yen, according to asset reports disclosed by the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, following the October 2024 election.

The previous record-low average was 28.92 million yen following the 2017 election.

The decrease apparently reflected the retirements or election defeats of major asset holders, including the LDP's Hirohisa Takagi, who reported over 500 million yen following the 2021 election.

New lawmakers elected last year also contributed to the fall.