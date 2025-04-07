DSI arrests another suspect in ‘Dr Boon’ fraud case

Dr Boon has been charged in a major fraud case involving five fictitious hospital construction projects, with total damages estimated at 7.5 billion baht.

The alleged crimes occurred between December 2023 and November 2024.

The five projects under investigation include:

A cancer centre in the Pin Klao area on 7 rai of land, with an investment of 4 billion baht.

A wellness centre on Rama III Road by the Chao Phraya River, over 5 rai, with an investment of 4–5 billion baht.

Three hospital projects in Laos (two in Vientiane, one in Champasak).

A partnership with a hospital in Vietnam, valued at 4–5 billion baht.

A “Medical Intelligence” IT project, budgeted at 100 million baht.

Investigations revealed that none of these projects actually existed.