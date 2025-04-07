DSI arrests another suspect in ‘Dr Boon’ fraud case

Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), along with police officers, held a press conference at Suvarnabhumi Airport on the arrest of Thitiporn Chalermrattanaprateep, the 12th suspect in a case involving public fraud and illegal public lending. She was part of a network linked to Dr Boon Vanasin, who remains at large.
Thitiporn, working as a broker, lured people into investing and pooling funds, which eventually caused significant damage.
Dr Boon has been charged in a major fraud case involving five fictitious hospital construction projects, with total damages estimated at 7.5 billion baht.
The alleged crimes occurred between December 2023 and November 2024.
The five projects under investigation include:
A cancer centre in the Pin Klao area on 7 rai of land, with an investment of 4 billion baht.
A wellness centre on Rama III Road by the Chao Phraya River, over 5 rai, with an investment of 4–5 billion baht.
Three hospital projects in Laos (two in Vientiane, one in Champasak).
A partnership with a hospital in Vietnam, valued at 4–5 billion baht.
A “Medical Intelligence” IT project, budgeted at 100 million baht.
Investigations revealed that none of these projects actually existed.
In November 2024, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said authorities had requested a red notice from Interpol after learning that Dr Boon had traveled from Hong Kong to China.