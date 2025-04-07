Pattaya Unveils Traffic and Safety Plan for Wan Lai Songkran Amidst Crowd Surge Expectations

Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent, Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, announced on Monday that the traffic management and safety plan for the 2025 Pattaya Wan Lai (Flowing Sand Day) festival.
Pattaya City, in collaboration with Pattaya City Police Station and other relevant agencies, has outlined preparations for the Wan Lai festival, which is set to take place on April 19th, 2025.
Morning activities will include the traditional Rod Nam Dum Hua ceremony, where water is poured on the hands of elders as a blessing, and Thai folk games at Wat Chai Mongkhon Royal Monastery from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
To facilitate the procession of floral floats and ensure the safety of the public and tourists participating in the Wan Lai water festivities, traffic restrictions will be in place from 3:00 pm to 12:00 am.
These restrictions will affect Beach Road, from the Top intersection down to the front of Wat Chai Mongkhon, and Soi 7 to Soi 13/4, turning left towards Wat Chai Mongkhon Royal Monastery. An emergency lane will also be designated to allow for the swift transportation of patients.
The Songkran Wan Lai Pattaya festival is an annual tradition. The Provincial Police Commander has issued directives focusing on:
To manage the large crowds expected for the Pattaya Wan Lai festival, particularly in the Beach Road area, a prime location for water splashing, over 400 personnel from all sectors will be deployed to assist the public and tourists.
Pattaya Police Station has stated its full readiness to ensure public and tourist safety and manage traffic. They urge everyone to participate responsibly and respectfully, adhering to Thai traditions.
The prohibitions for water activities during the Pattaya Wan Lai Songkran festival include: