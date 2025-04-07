Pattaya Unveils Traffic and Safety Plan for Wan Lai Songkran Amidst Crowd Surge Expectations

Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent, Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, announced on Monday that the traffic management and safety plan for the 2025 Pattaya Wan Lai (Flowing Sand Day) festival.

Pattaya City, in collaboration with Pattaya City Police Station and other relevant agencies, has outlined preparations for the Wan Lai festival, which is set to take place on April 19th, 2025.

Morning activities will include the traditional Rod Nam Dum Hua ceremony, where water is poured on the hands of elders as a blessing, and Thai folk games at Wat Chai Mongkhon Royal Monastery from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

To facilitate the procession of floral floats and ensure the safety of the public and tourists participating in the Wan Lai water festivities, traffic restrictions will be in place from 3:00 pm to 12:00 am.

These restrictions will affect Beach Road, from the Top intersection down to the front of Wat Chai Mongkhon, and Soi 7 to Soi 13/4, turning left towards Wat Chai Mongkhon Royal Monastery. An emergency lane will also be designated to allow for the swift transportation of patients.

