Thai Airports Gear Up for Songkran Travel Surge

Thailand's airports are bracing for a significant increase in passenger numbers during the upcoming Songkran festival in 2025, with international flights expected to rise by 9.1% and domestic travel showing an even stronger surge of 22.7%.
To ease travel during the holiday period, four major airports will also be offering free parking.
Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Monday that the Ministry of Transport has put preparations in place across Thailand's six international airports: Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Don Mueang (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai (CEI), Phuket (HKT), and Hat Yai (HDY).
These airports are working with all relevant parties to ensure smooth and swift passenger flow, reduce congestion in terminals, and have increased staff numbers to assist with travel document checks and maintain order.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) forecasts a substantial uptick in air traffic between April 11-17, 2025. International flights are projected to reach 267,603, a 9.1% increase year-on-year. Domestic flights are expected to hit 213,792, marking a significant 22.7% rise, indicating a strong appetite for internal travel.
Overall passenger numbers are predicted to reach 79,191,431, an 18.3% increase. This breaks down into 48,243,845 international passengers (up 14.1%) and 30,947,586 domestic passengers (up 25.5%), reflecting the continued growth in travel and tourism during the Songkran period.
In a move to enhance convenience for travellers, the Ministry of Transport is offering complimentary parking at four airports across the country from 00:01 on April 12th until 23:59 on April 16th.
The participating airports and parking locations are:
"Comprehensive measures are in place to manage the anticipated increase in passenger numbers during Songkran," Anukool stated. "Airports have increased the frequency of lavatory cleaning, ensured a sufficient supply of luggage trolleys, and are coordinating with airlines to open additional check-in desks and offer early check-in facilities."
He also assured that adequate staffing would be present at all service points to ensure efficient and convenient travel. Regarding security, passengers carrying power banks are advised to check with their respective airlines. Each airport has augmented its security and assistance personnel to facilitate smooth and safe journeys for the public.
Furthermore, AOT encourages passengers to utilise self-service check-in kiosks (CUSS) and self-bag drop machines (CUBD), as well as to register for biometric identification for expedited travel. Registration can be completed at CUSS kiosks or with airline staff at check-in.