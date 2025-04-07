Thai Airports Gear Up for Songkran Travel Surge

Thailand's airports are bracing for a significant increase in passenger numbers during the upcoming Songkran festival in 2025, with international flights expected to rise by 9.1% and domestic travel showing an even stronger surge of 22.7%.

To ease travel during the holiday period, four major airports will also be offering free parking.

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Monday that the Ministry of Transport has put preparations in place across Thailand's six international airports: Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Don Mueang (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai (CEI), Phuket (HKT), and Hat Yai (HDY).

These airports are working with all relevant parties to ensure smooth and swift passenger flow, reduce congestion in terminals, and have increased staff numbers to assist with travel document checks and maintain order.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) forecasts a substantial uptick in air traffic between April 11-17, 2025. International flights are projected to reach 267,603, a 9.1% increase year-on-year. Domestic flights are expected to hit 213,792, marking a significant 22.7% rise, indicating a strong appetite for internal travel.

