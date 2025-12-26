How perception became the battlefield. | The Signal Ep 4

The first casualty of war is often said to be the truth.

In this episode of #TheSignal, we examine how disinformation campaigns are shaping

public perception of the Thai-Cambodian conflict — from viral fake combat footage to

international lobbying, online psyops, and diplomatic wars of words at the United Nations.

As both governments trade accusations and push competing narratives, false and

misleading information is spreading faster than facts, stoking nationalism and deepening

mistrust between Thai and Cambodian people.

Even if the fighting stops, the damage done by lies may not.