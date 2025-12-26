How perception became the battlefield. | The Signal Ep 4

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2025

This conflict isn’t just being fought on the border. AI slop war footage, superpower lobbying, and misinformation campaigns are shaping what people and politicians believe — and who they blame.

The first casualty of war is often said to be the truth.

In this episode of #TheSignal, we examine how disinformation campaigns are shaping
public perception of the Thai-Cambodian conflict — from viral fake combat footage to
international lobbying, online psyops, and diplomatic wars of words at the United Nations.

As both governments trade accusations and push competing narratives, false and
misleading information is spreading faster than facts, stoking nationalism and deepening
mistrust between Thai and Cambodian people.

Even if the fighting stops, the damage done by lies may not.

