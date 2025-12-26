Don Mueang Airport readies for New Year rush, expects 100,000 passengers a day

Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) has stepped up service and security preparations to handle New Year travel, with passenger traffic expected to average more than 100,000 people per day.

The airport says it is working with all relevant agencies to raise service and safety standards across the board, while also offering New Year perks such as free parking and technology upgrades to speed up processing and ease congestion.

Vijit Keawsaitiam, General Manager of Don Mueang International Airport at Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), said the airport is ready for the peak period from Thursday (December 26, 2025) to Monday (January 5, 2026).

Passenger numbers are forecast at 1,120,125, with 7,210 flights in total.

The busiest days are expected to be December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026.

The airport said peak hours are 5am–7am for domestic travellers, and 9am–11am, as well as 4pm–7pm for both domestic and international passengers.