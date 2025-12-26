Don Mueang Airport readies for New Year rush, expects 100,000 passengers a day

Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) has stepped up service and security preparations to handle New Year travel, with passenger traffic expected to average more than 100,000 people per day.
The airport says it is working with all relevant agencies to raise service and safety standards across the board, while also offering New Year perks such as free parking and technology upgrades to speed up processing and ease congestion.
Vijit Keawsaitiam, General Manager of Don Mueang International Airport at Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), said the airport is ready for the peak period from Thursday (December 26, 2025) to Monday (January 5, 2026).
Passenger numbers are forecast at 1,120,125, with 7,210 flights in total.
The busiest days are expected to be December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026.
The airport said peak hours are 5am–7am for domestic travellers, and 9am–11am, as well as 4pm–7pm for both domestic and international passengers.
Travellers are advised to arrive 2–3 hours ahead of departure.
As a New Year gift in line with the Transport Ministry’s H.N.Y. 2026 policy, DMK will provide free parking for up to 250 cars at the lot between Cargo Warehouse Building 2 and the five-storey car park.
The free-parking period runs from 12.01am on December 30, 2025, to midnight on January 5, 2026, with 24-hour shuttle services and staff on hand.
DMK said it is managing operations under the “Fast and Hassle-Free Airport” concept, using innovations such as biometric facial recognition, a Real-Time Passenger Tracking System (RTPS), and Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) to improve flight management and reduce delays.
Passengers are also encouraged to use the SAWASDEE by AOT app to help plan their journeys.
On the service side, the airport has increased staffing at key points, set up a festival coordination centre, and deployed proactive Airport Ambassadors.
It has also ensured adequate facilities for passengers and those needing special assistance, alongside strengthened hygiene standards.
Security measures will be enforced around the clock, including patrols, CCTV monitoring, traffic management and inspections of public transport vehicles.
Suspicious activity can be reported to the Don Mueang Security Centre at 0 2535 1616 at any time.
For airside operations, DMK said it has checked the readiness of runways, taxiways, aircraft stands and air navigation facilities in line with state requirements and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, to strengthen confidence among passengers and airlines.
The airport also plans to create a festive travel atmosphere with four New Year photo spots, and said it remains committed to upgrading standards in every dimension under the theme “World Class Hospitality.