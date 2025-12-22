Authorities expedite anti-drone measures at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), told Thansettakij on Monday regarding recent reports of drone activity around Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The incident occurred despite the area within a 9-kilometre (5-nautical-mile) radius being a no-fly zone, with the exception of authorised flights. Violators could face imprisonment for up to one year, fines of up to 40,000 baht, or both.
Authorities have swiftly implemented both short-term and long-term measures to ensure the highest level of security at Thailand's main airport.
Initial checks revealed that drone activity around the airport had been increasing since Saturday night, though it was estimated that no more than 10 actual drones were involved, with higher reported numbers possibly resulting from multiple sightings in different areas.
There were also suspicions that these drones might be homemade or modified, as factory-made drones are typically equipped with geofencing systems that prevent them from entering restricted areas. Offenders often choose late-night hours to avoid detection.
On short-term measures, Manat said the focus is on surveillance and deploying personnel until automated systems are in place. Airport authorities have coordinated with security agencies and the police to implement stringent security measures:
For long-term measures, Manat said he had proposed acquiring anti-drone systems, and the National Security Council (NSC) has approved the urgent procurement of these systems for Suvarnabhumi Airport.
This measure was first suggested in March and is already in place at Don Mueang Airport, with support from the military.
The meeting also discussed removing legal restrictions that previously limited access to anti-drone technology. It was noted that security personnel at Suvarnabhumi are equipped with M16 rifles, which are military equipment, suggesting that similar access to anti-drone systems should be possible if properly requested.
The Prime Minister has ordered urgent action on this matter.
On technological necessity, Manat said experts argue that relying solely on personnel for monitoring is ineffective in the long run, as continuous 24-hour surveillance is not feasible. It is essential to implement tools and technology to enhance security comprehensively.
Comparing human patrols to a guard using a flashlight around a house, there are blind spots and fatigue. In contrast, an anti-drone system functions like a network of sensors and CCTV cameras, providing precise, uninterrupted operation to ensure that no gaps are left for intruders.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, explained that after receiving reports of drone sightings near the airport’s vicinity on the night of December 20, the airport immediately followed its emergency response and security procedures.
The airport also coordinated with security agencies and relevant authorities to inspect the area.
On the night of December 21, further drone activity was reported, further from the original location. However, after evaluating the situation, Kittipong confirmed that the incident did not impact flight operations, schedules, or passenger services.
He emphasised that the airport continues to maintain strict security measures in line with international aviation standards, responding quickly to incidents and working in close cooperation with all relevant agencies, including security, military, and police forces, to monitor the surrounding area and reassure the public and passengers.
Pol Lt Gen Wattana Yijin, Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, stated that the Royal Thai Police have integrated efforts with all relevant agencies to develop strategies and measures to prevent and address drone incursions at the airport effectively.
Police personnel have been deployed for proactive operations, adding checkpoints and establishing roadblocks around the airport area, closely monitoring all access points, and conducting thorough security checks on individuals and vehicles.
Additionally, the police have been tasked with investigating the owners of registered drones and have reached out to the public, businesses, shops, and accommodations in the surrounding areas to report any suspicious activities or unauthorised drone operations, to help ensure aviation security and safety.