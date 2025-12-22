Authorities expedite anti-drone measures at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), told Thansettakij on Monday regarding recent reports of drone activity around Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The incident occurred despite the area within a 9-kilometre (5-nautical-mile) radius being a no-fly zone, with the exception of authorised flights. Violators could face imprisonment for up to one year, fines of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Authorities have swiftly implemented both short-term and long-term measures to ensure the highest level of security at Thailand's main airport.

Initial checks revealed that drone activity around the airport had been increasing since Saturday night, though it was estimated that no more than 10 actual drones were involved, with higher reported numbers possibly resulting from multiple sightings in different areas.

There were also suspicions that these drones might be homemade or modified, as factory-made drones are typically equipped with geofencing systems that prevent them from entering restricted areas. Offenders often choose late-night hours to avoid detection.