All Koreans want for Christmas is a better cake

Comments were blunt, with some saying, “Fancy name, poor quality.”

Paris Baguette reportedly responded that the design was intentional, explaining that the cake was sold under the concept of “strawberries on the outside, cake on the inside,” which was also clearly stated on the product’s introduction page.

In contrast, Seongsimdang, a popular bakery chain based in Daejeon, has been earning praise for generous portions and reasonable prices.

Its winter limited-edition Strawberry Siru cake went viral again this year for being packed with strawberries.

Demand was so high that lines reportedly stretched more than 200 meters, with wait times reaching five to six hours on Christmas Eve.

As the frenzy grew, resale listings quickly appeared on secondhand platforms as well, with some sellers offering the cake or proxy purchases at two to three times the original price. In extreme cases, prices reportedly climbed as high as 140,000 won.

Song Seung-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network