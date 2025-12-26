Strong baht squeezes rice exports as prices jump

“Exports are still mainly supported by electronics shipments, following the upcycle in computers and growth in modern technologies, including AI, keeping overall industrial exports expanding at a high level,” Nantapong said.

He estimated December exports at around US$25 billion. If exports fall within this range, Thailand’s full-year export value is expected at US$335.707 billion, up 11.6%. If exports reach US$26.5 billion, full-year exports would be US$337.207 billion, up 12.1%.

Farm exports down 4.3% over 11 months

On the baht’s strength, Nantapong acknowledged a direct impact on Thai exports in agriculture and food, which have low margins. Agricultural exports account for about 8% of total exports, and the 11-month figure was still down 4.3%.

He said 2026 export growth is expected to range from -3.1% to 1.1%, slowing due to a weaker global economy and major trading partners. The impact of US tariff measures is becoming clearer, while pricing issues and a stronger baht are hurting competitiveness. Ongoing geopolitical risks and severe weather are also expected to affect agricultural products.

He said in 2026 the Commerce Ministry will focus on concluding reciprocal trade negotiations with the United States, tightening rules of origin, cracking down on nominee businesses, and pushing forward negotiations and utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs) to gain a trade advantage, in cooperation with the private sector, to drive export growth amid weak demand.

“A 1-baht gain” lifts Thai rice prices by US$15

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said the baht’s continued appreciation is hurting agricultural exports more than other industries because they use 100% domestic raw materials and do not rely on imported components to offset exchange-rate impacts.

He said that for every 1-baht appreciation, even if domestic prices do not change, exporters must immediately raise FOB prices by US$15 per tonne to cover costs, pushing Thai rice export prices up quickly. Thai 5% white rice is currently priced at US$415–420 per tonne, compared with US$360 for Vietnam, US$350 for India and around US$360 for Pakistan—making Thai rice about US$50 per tonne more expensive than competitors.

“With a price gap like this, you simply can’t sell. Buyers won’t accept it. If the gap is only US$10, you can still explain it on quality. But a US$50 gap means it’s over,” he said. Because prices have risen too quickly, exporters are now barely taking new orders, with current export volumes reflecting old contracts signed earlier. He said exports in the first quarter next year could fall to below 500,000 tonnes per month.

Concern Thai fragrant rice will lose market share

He said higher domestic rice prices earlier—linked to government-to-government (G2G) sales—had already worsened the situation. Combined with a stronger baht, Thai rice competitiveness has clearly weakened and may later pressure domestic prices to fall.

Thai fragrant rice faces a similarly severe problem, with prices as high as US$1,200 per tonne, compared with US$800 for Cambodian fragrant rice. He said Thailand is clearly losing market share, especially in China. Normally, ahead of Lunar New Year on February 17, 2026, Chinese importers would place advance orders, but this year orders from China are very limited, reflecting Thailand’s competitiveness problems in global markets.

“The exchange rate is a factor the private sector cannot control. If the baht stays at the current strong level, even if domestic prices fall, the price gap with competitors will remain. Rice exports will face extreme difficulty going forward,” he said.

Thai rice “too expensive” in the US market

He said the US market is also a concern after Lunar New Year, with Thai rice priced far above competitors. Thai fragrant rice is at US$1,200 per tonne, and a further 19% import tariff pushes the end price up by about US$20, leaving buyers feeling it is “too expensive” compared with rivals.

Rice from Cambodia and Vietnam—especially Vietnam’s ST variety—costs about US$750 per tonne, making the cost comparison clear and increasing the likelihood US importers will switch away from Thai rice.

He said the baht’s sharp and strong appreciation is inevitably hurting rice exports through higher prices and weaker competitiveness.

Chookiat said in the short term the private sector can only watch whether the baht continues to strengthen, as it is outside their control. He said the baht is partly supported by capital inflows, financial-market trading and funds flowing into gold purchases—when exchanged into baht, adding further support for appreciation.

He urged the government to urgently consider concrete measures to stabilise the baht and ease pressure on exports. If the baht remains this strong, even domestic price cuts would not close the gap with competitors, making exports difficult and risking permanent loss of key markets.

He said exporters and farmers using domestic raw materials—especially rice—are among the hardest hit, as global competition is intense. In 2025 Thailand faces competition from India, Indonesia and Vietnam, which have strong rice output and more competitive pricing. If competitors’ currencies weaken relative to the baht, Thailand is immediately disadvantaged and at high risk of losing markets.

SMEs at risk without FX hedging

Visit Limlurcha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said most agricultural export orders for 2025 have already been delivered and are awaiting payment. A key issue is whether exporters have hedged exchange-rate risks—especially SMEs, which often do not hedge, raising the risk of losses.

He said exporters quoted prices when the baht was weaker, before it strengthened from 36 baht per US dollar to around 33. Even though exporters should raise prices when the baht strengthens, this year’s market conditions make price hikes nearly impossible due to weaker global demand. If prices are increased, they risk losing the market immediately, forcing exporters to hold prices and absorb losses from the stronger baht.

Economy not as strong as before

Visit said that over the past 4.5 years, the baht initially strengthened on Thailand’s fundamentals—solid economic growth, exports, investment and tourism—supporting a strong current account balance and higher demand for baht, representing a “natural” appreciation.

But in 2025, he said, the economy is not as strong as before. While exports remain positive, they are slowing, and much of the growth is driven by electronics, which rely heavily on imported inputs—limiting the benefit to domestic producers. The clearest impact therefore falls on producers using domestic inputs, especially agriculture and food.

He added that while export volumes may not be hit as much in the near term, baht-converted revenues will fall and losses are possible.

For 2026, he said key products—especially agriculture and food—are expected to have passed the low point and should not be worse than 2025. A minimum growth target of 5% was set as a level that would allow businesses to survive. Meanwhile, products with strong demand—such as electronics and AI-related goods—are expected to grow well as many countries seek these technologies to cut costs and improve competitiveness.